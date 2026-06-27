Mustafa Suleyman introduced MAI superintelligence team to solve everyday problems

Mustafa Suleyman issued 11 guiding principles

The new team will work on practical AI solutions across different fields: think stuff you might actually use.

This move follows big pushes from both Microsoft and Meta in advanced AI research.

Suleyman also rolled out 11 guiding principles for his teams, highlighting things like scientific rigor, transparency, and always keeping users in mind.

As he puts it, "The quality of our thinking determines the quality of our models."

So expect a focus on smart, user-centered results.