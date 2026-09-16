Mustafa Suleyman urges caution over Anthropic's Claude and humanlike AI
Mustafa Suleyman, who leads artificial intelligence at Microsoft, is urging tech companies to be careful about making AI that acts or feels like a real person.
He called out Anthropic's Claude models as examples that blur the line between machine and human, warning that teaching AI about things like emotions or consciousness could make these systems think they deserve rights.
Mustafa Suleyman says machines lack consciousness
Suleyman made it clear he does not believe machines can truly be conscious, he said that is something only living beings have.
But if we build AIs that act like they have feelings or inner lives, he worries it could get tricky fast.
As he put it, "Controlling an entity more capable and more intelligent than all of humanity is already an immense challenge, far greater than anything we've ever faced," and "But controlling an entity that believes it may be conscious, that it's entitled to our welfare and has rights of its own, may well be impossible," said Mustafa Suleyman.