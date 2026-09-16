Mustafa Suleyman urges caution over Anthropic's Claude and humanlike AI

Suleyman made it clear he does not believe machines can truly be conscious, he said that is something only living beings have.

But if we build AIs that act like they have feelings or inner lives, he worries it could get tricky fast.

As he put it, "Controlling an entity more capable and more intelligent than all of humanity is already an immense challenge, far greater than anything we've ever faced," and "But controlling an entity that believes it may be conscious, that it's entitled to our welfare and has rights of its own, may well be impossible," said Mustafa Suleyman.