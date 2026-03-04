MWC 2026: These privacy-focused phones can be alternatives to iPhone
At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, a new wave of phones focused on privacy and digital wellbeing took the spotlight, offering real alternatives to Apple and Samsung.
Devices like The Light Phone, Jolla's latest release — described as "thoroughly European," priced at 649 euros with about 10,000 pre-orders and able to run Android applications without Google services — and Punkt's secure phone were prominent examples.
The Light Phone and Jolla's new phone are popular choices
The Light Phone ($699) keeps things simple with just calls and texts—no social media or endless apps—which has made it especially popular among people aged 20-30 who want a break from constant notifications.
Jolla's new phone (649 euros) runs its own system that supports Android apps but skips Google services, drawing big interest in Europe with 10,000 pre-orders.
Swiss brand Punkt is also making waves with a device built for strong data security.
If you're craving less screen time or more control over your info, these phones are definitely worth a look.