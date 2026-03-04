MWC 2026: These privacy-focused phones can be alternatives to iPhone

The Light Phone and Jolla's new phone are popular choices

The Light Phone ($699) keeps things simple with just calls and texts—no social media or endless apps—which has made it especially popular among people aged 20-30 who want a break from constant notifications.

Jolla's new phone (649 euros) runs its own system that supports Android apps but skips Google services, drawing big interest in Europe with 10,000 pre-orders.

Swiss brand Punkt is also making waves with a device built for strong data security.

If you're craving less screen time or more control over your info, these phones are definitely worth a look.