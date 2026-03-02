MWC Barcelona 2026: Here's what to expect

Big names like Gopal Vittal (Airtel), Christel Heydemann (Orange), John Stankey (AT&T), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and Gwynne Shotwell (SpaceX) are giving keynotes. Nokia's Justin Hotard will share his vision for an Intelligent Future on March 4. You'll also hear from leaders at NTT and Blizzard Entertainment.

Notable sessions and highlights

Sessions dive into how AI can scale up in real life, smarter networks for businesses, pocket-sized connectivity tools, and tech that's built to last.

NTT is set to showcase cool agentic AI demos and sustainable solutions throughout the event—so if you're into where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.