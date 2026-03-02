MWC Barcelona 2026: Here's what to expect
MWC Barcelona is back from March 2-5 at Fira Gran Via, bringing together tech leaders from around the world.
With last year's conference featuring more than 1,200 speakers across 23 stages, expect a packed week focused on AI, next-gen networks like 5G and 6G, smart cities, IoT gadgets, and digital security.
Check out these keynote speakers
Big names like Gopal Vittal (Airtel), Christel Heydemann (Orange), John Stankey (AT&T), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and Gwynne Shotwell (SpaceX) are giving keynotes.
Nokia's Justin Hotard will share his vision for an Intelligent Future on March 4.
You'll also hear from leaders at NTT and Blizzard Entertainment.
Notable sessions and highlights
Sessions dive into how AI can scale up in real life, smarter networks for businesses, pocket-sized connectivity tools, and tech that's built to last.
NTT is set to showcase cool agentic AI demos and sustainable solutions throughout the event—so if you're into where tech is headed next, this is one to watch.