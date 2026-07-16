Myntra speeds seller onboarding and catalog creation with AI
Technology
Myntra is stepping up its tech game: AI now helps new sellers get started in just one to two days instead of waiting weeks, and creating product catalogs takes only four hours.
The goal? Smoother experiences for both shoppers and sellers.
Myntra AI speeds rollouts, personalizes search
AI has also increased feature rollout velocity by 40%, so features roll out quicker and supply chain simulations happen in one hour, not days.
Nearly all users see personalized search results, and the AI-powered support bot Meera handles one-third of routine questions.
Plus, Myntra's AI creates hundreds of product videos daily, all with human oversight to keep things secure and private.