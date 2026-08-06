Nandan Nilekani says India can lead practical AI applications globally
Nandan Nilekani thinks India has a real shot at leading the world in practical AI applications.
Speaking at the NCAER India Policy Forum, he pointed out that while Western countries are busy building AI hardware like chips and data centers, India's edge is in creating useful AI tools for everyday life, especially in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and education.
Nandan Nilekani highlights languages and startups
Nilekani emphasized that for AI to truly help 1 billion people, it needs to understand Indian languages and how people mix them up naturally, especially through voice.
He also highlighted that India's booming startup scene could drive job growth over the next decade, with startups possibly crossing 1 million by 2035 if the ecosystem continues to expand at roughly 20% annually, and wider access to credit and AI-powered business tools for small enterprises.