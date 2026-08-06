Naomi Bashkansky leaves OpenAI to join Conduit as founding researcher
Naomi Bashkansky, who used to work at OpenAI, just joined a new AI startup called Conduit as a founding researcher.
She shared on X, formerly Twitter, that she left OpenAI in late July and jumped into her new role the very next day.
In her blog post "Why I'm leaving OpenAI to build telepathy," Naomi explained that Conduit is working on tech that turns your thoughts into text: no brain surgery or implants are needed.
Ilya Sutskever among OpenAI departures
Naomi isn't the only one moving on from OpenAI. Other big names, like co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, have also left to start fresh projects, including Safe Superintelligence, which reportedly has $5 billion backing from NVIDIA.
If Conduit's "thought-to-text" idea works out, it could totally change how we interact with machines by letting us communicate directly through our thoughts.
Naomi's move highlights just how fast this field is changing, and how researchers are chasing bold new ideas.