Naomi Bashkansky leaves OpenAI to join Conduit as founding researcher

Naomi Bashkansky, who used to work at OpenAI, just joined a new AI startup called Conduit as a founding researcher.

She shared on X, formerly Twitter, that she left OpenAI in late July and jumped into her new role the very next day.

In her blog post "Why I'm leaving OpenAI to build telepathy," Naomi explained that Conduit is working on tech that turns your thoughts into text: no brain surgery or implants are needed.