Nara Lokesh announces Andhra Pradesh AI dashboard unifying government data
Andhra Pradesh is about to roll out a new AI-driven dashboard that brings together data from all government departments, making things simpler and faster for everyone.
Announced by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and reviewed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Collectors's Conference, the dashboard aims to cut through red tape and replace a bunch of old websites with one smart platform.
AI dashboard launches in 90 days
The new system will let officials monitor things in real time and make decisions quicker. It's set to launch in just 90 days.
The state already has the Mana Mitra platform covering 90% of services, but Naidu wants to take it further by bringing government services right into WhatsApp by December.
Plus, thanks to e-Office integration, file processing now takes two days instead of six, so stuff actually gets done faster.