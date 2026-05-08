Nara Lokesh announces Andhra Pradesh AI dashboard unifying government data

AI dashboard launches in 90 days

The new system will let officials monitor things in real time and make decisions quicker. It's set to launch in just 90 days.

The state already has the Mana Mitra platform covering 90% of services, but Naidu wants to take it further by bringing government services right into WhatsApp by December.

Plus, thanks to e-Office integration, file processing now takes two days instead of six, so stuff actually gets done faster.