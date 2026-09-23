Narayana Health, Apollo Hospitals bring AI into diagnostics and care
Big names like Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals are bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into their daily routines: think diagnostics, critical care, and consultations.
The goal? Faster, more accurate results for patients.
Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiac surgeon and founder of Narayana Health, is pretty optimistic, saying smart software supported by AI will make smarter diagnoses than many doctors.
Hospitals train doctors, use Medha Scribe
Hospitals aren't just plugging in new tech. They're actually training doctors to work with AI and teaming up with tech experts.
Tools like Medha Scribe help turn doctor-patient chats into clear notes so doctors can focus more on people than paperwork.
There's still some work to do around building homegrown AI systems and keeping patient data safe, especially with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in play.