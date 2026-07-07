Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto agree on space research cooperation
India and Indonesia are stepping up their space game together.
After Prime Minister Modi's visit to Indonesia and talks with President Prabowo, both countries agreed to join forces on space research, share tech know-how, and help Indonesia build its space capabilities through training, all as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Partnership spans AI telecoms startups defense
The partnership goes beyond rockets: India will help boost Indonesia's skills in space science through training and collaboration.
Both sides also plan to work together on AI, telecommunications, digital public infrastructure, and even connect their startup scenes, so there is a real push for innovation across the board.
Plus, Modi's trip led to fresh agreements in defense (think BrahMos missiles), healthcare, agriculture, maritime security, and critical minerals, showing just how much these two Indo-Pacific neighbors are syncing up.