NASA abandons mission to rescue aging space telescope
What's the story
NASA and Katalyst Space Technologies have called off their joint mission to save the Swift gamma-ray telescope. The decision was announced on Wednesday, after the Link satellite, which was supposed to carry out the rescue operation, encountered "attitude control issues." Despite its continued operation, these problems will prevent it from completing its intended task of rescuing Swift.
Mission details
Link satellite launched on July 3
The Link satellite, a refrigerator-sized spacecraft with two solar arrays and three electric thrusters, was launched on July 3.
Its primary mission was to reach the Swift Observatory, capture it with robotic arms, and boost its orbit to prevent reentry.
Despite the setback, Katalyst Space Technologies plans to utilize Link's remaining capabilities for a demonstration of its close-in navigation system.
Project timeline
NASA gave Katalyst strict deadline for the mission
NASA had given Katalyst a strict deadline to launch the rescue mission by this summer.
The agency's administrator, Jared Isaacman, said, "NASA should be willing to move quickly and take smart risks when the potential return is worth it, and that is exactly what we did with this mission."
Despite the challenges, Katalyst managed to develop and launch Link in just nine months.
Technical difficulties
Link started spinning out of control in late July
In late July, the Link satellite started spinning out of control. Two of its three reaction wheels, which are used for attitude control, failed.
Cold gas thrusters for finer pointing control also malfunctioned. This left the satellite's three low-impulse plasma thrusters as the only option to regain orientation while traveling at nearly five miles per second around Earth.
Future plans
Katalyst has learned a lot from this experience
Despite the challenges, Katalyst CEO Ghonhee Lee said they are proud of their achievements and have learned a lot from this experience.
He emphasized their commitment to turning these lessons into a repeatable playbook for future rendezvous and proximity operations.
Katalyst is one of several US companies developing satellite servicing technologies that could eventually refuel, repair, or upgrade satellites.
Mission outcome
Swift observatory will meet a fiery end
The decision to abandon the rescue mission means that the nearly 22-year-old Swift observatory will meet a fiery end.
The spacecraft, which has been instrumental in detecting and studying gamma-ray bursts, is falling out of orbit and is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere later this year.
Despite its impending demise, astronomers still rely on Swift for follow-up observations by other observatories due to its unique combination of multi-wavelength instruments and agile pointing capabilities.