NASA activates Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope bound for L2
Technology
NASA just switched on its new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy.
Now, it's cruising 1.5 million kilometers away to a special spot called the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, a perfect place for studying mysteries like dark energy and dark matter.
Roman telescope images due early 2027
Roman's Wide Field Instrument can scan huge areas of the sky in infrared, over 1,000 times faster than Hubble and with a field of view 100 times bigger.
Its Coronagraph Instrument also has tech to snap direct images of exoplanets by blocking out starlight.
After three months of travel and more testing, we'll start seeing its first science images by early 2027.