NASA advances Artemis III mid-to-late 2027 launch, no moon landing
Technology
NASA's Artemis III is moving ahead, with a launch planned for mid-to-late 2027, but it will not include a moon landing.
A segment of a solid rocket booster has arrived at Kennedy Space Center for integration; this piece will help power the mission for future lunar adventures.
Orion to dock with SpaceX lander
The bottom segment of a solid rocket booster will be joined with the main rocket parts to provide most of the launch power.
Coming up, astronauts will conduct rendezvous and docking tests during the flight on the Orion spacecraft, practicing docking moves with a lander from SpaceX, including trying out new moonwalking suits.
All this sets the stage for an even bigger lunar landing in 2028.