NASA advances Nancy Grace Roman telescope launch to August 30

Roman will explore big cosmic questions like dark energy and how galaxies form.

It can capture a sky view 100 times wider than Hubble, so it will gather a massive amount of data, about 20 petabytes. It is also set to discover thousands of new exoplanets in our Milky Way.

After launch, it will travel nearly 1 million miles to its orbit point and spend three months getting checked out before starting its five-year mission to help us better understand the universe.