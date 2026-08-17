NASA advances Nancy Grace Roman telescope launch to August 30
NASA just announced that the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is launching earlier than planned:
Mark your calendar for August 30, 2026, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The team moved the date up by nine months, which shows things are moving fast and on track.
Roman to find thousands of exoplanets
Roman will explore big cosmic questions like dark energy and how galaxies form.
It can capture a sky view 100 times wider than Hubble, so it will gather a massive amount of data, about 20 petabytes. It is also set to discover thousands of new exoplanets in our Milky Way.
After launch, it will travel nearly 1 million miles to its orbit point and spend three months getting checked out before starting its five-year mission to help us better understand the universe.