NASA and ESA's Hubble images UGC 477, faint Pisces galaxy
NASA and ESA's Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of UGC 477, a super faint galaxy tucked away in the Pisces constellation, over 110 million light-years from us.
It's up to 250 times dimmer than the night sky, making it easy to miss.
Scientists first guessed galaxies like this existed back in the 1970s, but they weren't confirmed until Malin 1 showed up about a decade later.
UGC 477 mostly hydrogen gas
UGC 477 is mostly hydrogen gas, with relatively few stars at its center.
Because it hangs out in isolated space and doesn't bump into other galaxies much, star formation stays pretty low-key.
Plus, it's thought to be packed with dark matter, so studying it could help us figure out more about this mysterious stuff.
Hubble reveals galaxies missed by surveys
Galaxies this dim usually slip past regular surveys, so discoveries like UGC 477 show why powerful telescopes like Hubble are crucial for finding hidden corners of our universe.