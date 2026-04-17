NASA and ESA's SOHO images show comet C/2026 A1 disintegrating
Technology
NASA and ESA's SOHO spacecraft caught something pretty wild, a comet called C/2026 A1 (MAPS), breaking up as it got close to the Sun on April 4, 2026.
At first, the comet looked solid, but soon it turned into a cloud of dust, showing it had completely fallen apart.
The STEREO and PUNCH missions also captured this rare cosmic moment from different angles.
C/2026 A1's 1st and only perihelion
This was C/2026 A1's first and only trip around the Sun: its last. The comet is part of the Kreutz sungrazing family, which is believed to be fragments of a larger comet that broke apart centuries ago.
Scientists say moments like this help us understand how comets behave and what goes on near the Sun, giving us new clues about our solar system's history.