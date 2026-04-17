NASA and ESA's SOHO images show comet C/2026 A1 disintegrating

C/2026 A1's 1st and only perihelion

This was C/2026 A1's first and only trip around the Sun: its last. The comet is part of the Kreutz sungrazing family, which is believed to be fragments of a larger comet that broke apart centuries ago.

Scientists say moments like this help us understand how comets behave and what goes on near the Sun, giving us new clues about our solar system's history.