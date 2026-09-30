NASA and SpaceX send 4 astronauts on 6-month ISS mission
NASA and SpaceX are teaming up again to send four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month adventure.
The launch is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:40pm on Thursday, October 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
This diverse crew features NASA's Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.
Astronauts to replace Crew-12, conduct experiments
The team just wrapped up a dry dress rehearsal in the SpaceX Dragon capsule, running through all the launch steps.
Once they dock at the ISS, they'll swap in for Crew-12 and dive into science experiments (think cool research only possible in microgravity) to help us learn more about medicine, technology and future deep-space exploration.
Weather-wise, there's a 60% chance things will be good to go on launch day, so fingers crossed!