NASA and SpaceX send 4 astronauts on 6-month ISS mission

NASA and SpaceX are teaming up again to send four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month adventure.

The launch is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:40pm on Thursday, October 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This diverse crew features NASA's Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov.