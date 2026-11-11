NASA announces UVEX mission, launching 2031 with Caltech help
NASA just announced its Ultraviolet Explorer (UVEX) mission, set to launch in 2031 with help from Caltech.
UVEX will scan the entire sky in ultraviolet light, capturing wild cosmic events like neutron star crashes and exploding supernovas, stuff we cannot see with regular telescopes.
It is basically giving us a whole new way to watch the universe unfold.
UVEX will study heavy element formation
UVEX comes packed with advanced imaging technology that spots even super-faint galaxies full of young stars.
Thanks to its quick moves, it can catch sudden space happenings faster than older telescopes.
Besides tracking how heavy elements are made when stars collide, it will also peek inside rare stripped stars of this type, helping scientists piece together how our universe really works.