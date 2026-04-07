NASA Artemis 2 crew sets farthest distance from Earth record
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 crew just set a new record, traveling farther from Earth than any human team before.
Before launch, they watched Project Hail Mary together with their families during quarantine, a fun way to relax and connect.
The movie's team, including Ryan Gosling, sent their support to the astronauts ahead of liftoff.
Official 'Project Hail Mary' account replies
On April 6, 2026, the photos with the caption "Amaze Amaze Amaze," a shoutout to Project Hail Mary's catchphrase.
The film's official account noticed and replied.
It's a cool example of how space missions can vibe with pop culture and bring everyone along for the adventure, even from farther from Earth than anyone ever has.