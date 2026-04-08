NASA Artemis 2 crew to splash down near San Diego
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 mission is bringing astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen back to Earth, with their Orion spacecraft set to splash down near San Diego at approximately 5:37am. IST on April 11.
The crew will be re-entering the atmosphere at a blazing 40,000km per hour, a pretty intense ride home.
NASA tweaks Orion re-entry path
Orion's heat shield had trouble during the last mission when some material detached under extreme heat.
This time, NASA tweaked the re-entry path to reduce stress on the shield (without changing its design), hoping for a smoother descent.
Jared Isaacman says they're taking a close look at everything to make sure the crew lands safely.