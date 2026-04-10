NASA Artemis II crew crosses halfway point to Earth
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just crossed the halfway point between the moon and Earth, marking a big moment in their journey home.
This milestone shows off how careful planning and navigation are paying off, and it's all part of NASA's bigger goal to get humans ready for more deep-space adventures.
Artemis II splashdown near San Diego
The mission wraps up with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, scheduled for April 10 at around 8:07pm ET.
This landing is key, not just to bring the astronauts home safely, but also to help NASA gather data for future lunar missions.