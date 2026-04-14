NASA Artemis II crew returns safely after Orion capsule splashdown Technology Apr 14, 2026

NASA just dropped a video of its Artemis II crew making it safely back to Earth, the first time in more than 50 years humans have gone this far toward the moon.

After the Orion capsule splashed down, divers reached the astronauts, and a voice said, "Four green, four green," letting everyone know all four crew members were safe and healthy.

The recovery team's cheers pretty much said it all: mission accomplished.