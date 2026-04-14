NASA Artemis II crew returns safely after Orion capsule splashdown
NASA just dropped a video of its Artemis II crew making it safely back to Earth, the first time in more than 50 years humans have gone this far toward the moon.
After the Orion capsule splashed down, divers reached the astronauts, and a voice said, "Four green, four green," letting everyone know all four crew members were safe and healthy.
The recovery team's cheers pretty much said it all: mission accomplished.
'Four green' means crew medically stable
"Four green" is astronaut-speak for stable, conscious, and free of immediate medical concerns.
After re-entering Earth at nearly 40,000km per hour (yeah, that's fast), none of the astronauts had any immediate health issues.
This smooth recovery proves NASA can send people to the Moon and bring them home, a big step as Artemis II sets up future moon missions and keeps humanity reaching further into space.