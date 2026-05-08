NASA Artemis II images highlight increasingly crowded Earth orbit Technology May 08, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission just shared some incredible shots of Earth and the moon, but what really caught people's eye were the bright dots near Earth.

At first, folks on Reddit thought they were stars, but some of them are satellites.

Thanks to Sean Doran's animation on Bluesky, it's clear our planet's orbit is busier than ever.