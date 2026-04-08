NASA Artemis II makes 1st call to ISS 370148km

Artemis II returns data and images

Artemis II didn't just make calls: it brought back more than 50GB of mission data and snapped an "Earthset" photo reminiscent of Apollo 8's iconic "Earthrise."

Scientists also got new clues about mysterious light flashes on the moon during a solar eclipse (possibly from cosmic debris hitting its surface).

With Artemis II paving the way, NASA is already gearing up for even bigger adventures with Artemis III and IV.