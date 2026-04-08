NASA Artemis II makes 1st call to ISS 370148km
NASA's Artemis II astronauts just pulled off a space first: they called the International Space Station (ISS) from their lunar spacecraft while heading home on April 7, 2026.
Commander Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch chatted with Jessica Meir on the ISS, reuniting Koch and Meir, who made history together back in 2019 with the first all-female spacewalk.
The coolest part? This call covered a whopping 370148km.
Artemis II returns data and images
Artemis II didn't just make calls: it brought back more than 50GB of mission data and snapped an "Earthset" photo reminiscent of Apollo 8's iconic "Earthrise."
Scientists also got new clues about mysterious light flashes on the moon during a solar eclipse (possibly from cosmic debris hitting its surface).
With Artemis II paving the way, NASA is already gearing up for even bigger adventures with Artemis III and IV.