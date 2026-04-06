NASA Artemis II Moon flyby April 6 after Orientale photos Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission is gearing up for a big moment on April 6, 2026: a flyby of the moon that's making headlines for all the right reasons.

The crew has already snapped humanity's new photos of the Orientale basin on the moon's far side.

The action kicks off at 2:45pm EST and will last over six hours, with a short blackout at 6:47pm EST when the spacecraft goes out of contact behind the moon.