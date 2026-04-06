NASA Artemis II shares lunar photos during Orion SLS tests
NASA's Artemis II crew is making history as they travel toward the Moon, sharing some seriously breathtaking photos along the way.
This 10-day mission is the first time in over 50 years that astronauts have headed this close to the lunar surface, all while testing out NASA's Orion spacecraft and powerful SLS rocket.
One standout shot? The Moon seen through a spacecraft window, snapped just before the crew settled in for a pre-flyby rest.
Artemis II posts 0 gravity photos
The crew hasn't just been focused on science: they've also been giving us a peek at their daily routines in zero gravity.
Their photo drops include glowing images of Earth, rare views of both sides of the Moon (including the rarely seen Orientale basin), and candid moments from life aboard Artemis II.
The mission is a 10-day mission, but these snapshots are already making space feel a little closer to home.