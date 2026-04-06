NASA Artemis II shares lunar photos during Orion SLS tests Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis II crew is making history as they travel toward the Moon, sharing some seriously breathtaking photos along the way.

This 10-day mission is the first time in over 50 years that astronauts have headed this close to the lunar surface, all while testing out NASA's Orion spacecraft and powerful SLS rocket.

One standout shot? The Moon seen through a spacecraft window, snapped just before the crew settled in for a pre-flyby rest.