NASA: asteroid 2026 FR2 to pass Earth March 28 safely Technology Mar 28, 2026

NASA says asteroid 2026 FR2 is set to zoom past Earth on March 28, 2026.

It's about the size of a school bus (83 feet wide) and will be moving more than 41843km per hour.

Even though it'll come within about 4.3 million miles of us (which sounds close in space terms), scientists reassure there's no danger to Earth.