NASA: asteroid 2026 FR2 to pass Earth March 28 safely
Technology
NASA says asteroid 2026 FR2 is set to zoom past Earth on March 28, 2026.
It's about the size of a school bus (83 feet wide) and will be moving more than 41843km per hour.
Even though it'll come within about 4.3 million miles of us (which sounds close in space terms), scientists reassure there's no danger to Earth.
India plans missions to study Apophis
Space agencies worldwide monitor near Earth objects to sharpen their planetary defense skills, and NASA is tracking this asteroid closely.
In India, researchers are teaming up internationally and even planning missions to study bigger asteroids like Apophis (expected near Earth in 2029).
The goal? Learn more about these space rocks so we're better prepared for any future surprises.