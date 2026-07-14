Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon blasts off to ISS
What's the story
NASA astronaut Anil Menon, who has Indian roots, has embarked on his first mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch took place today at 8:17pm (IST). Menon flew to space aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-29 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The mission is expected to last for around eight months.
Mission objectives
Research on human health, biology, physics, and space technologies
Menon's mission aboard the ISS will focus on scientific experiments and technology demonstrations.
These studies are aimed at improving human health research, biology, physics, and space technologies.
The findings will help scientists understand long-duration spaceflight implications on astronauts' health for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
He was joined by Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina on this journey.
Astronaut profile
Menon's achievements
Menon was selected as an astronaut in 2021. He is a physician, engineer, and former flight surgeon for NASA and SpaceX.
This will be his first spaceflight with Expeditions 74 and 75 on the orbiting laboratory.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan congratulated Menon on this historic milestone, calling it a "true testament to human excellence."
Technological advancements
Other aspects of the mission
Menon's mission will also include testing safe intravenous (IV) fluids using the space station's drinking water.
This could help astronauts in future long missions without carrying large supplies of IV fluids from Earth.
NASA said Menon will participate in medical and technology tests using augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).
This technology is being tested to help astronauts conduct medical check-ups during future long-distance missions.