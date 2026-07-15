NASA astronaut Anil Menon launches from Kazakhstan for Expedition 75
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon just launched from Kazakhstan to the International Space Station for an eight-month stay as part of Expedition 75.
The moment was made extra special by a photo of his family cheering him on in matching "Team Menon - Expedition 75" shirts, a reminder of the personal sacrifices behind big space adventures.
Menon tests medical tools and semiconductors
Menon will test AI-powered ultrasound tools so future astronauts can handle medical checkups on their own during Moon and Mars missions.
He'll also study how long-term space travel affects the heart and blood flow, using himself as a test subject, to help protect future crews.
Plus, he'll experiment with making high-quality semiconductor materials in microgravity, which could lead to better chips back on Earth.