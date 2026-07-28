Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon to make first spacewalk next week
What's the story
NASA astronaut Anil Menon is all set to embark on his maiden spacewalk next week. The mission will see him stepping out of the International Space Station (ISS) for solar array upgrades, antenna replacement, and installation of new data and power cables. The work is essential for supporting the operations of the orbital lab.
Mission details
Menon will conduct 3 spacewalks
Menon, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, will conduct three spacewalks starting August 6.
The mission will prepare the ISS for the future installation of the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) later this year.
The new solar arrays are expected to provide additional power for critical station operations, including its safe and controlled deorbit.
Task specifics
Spacewalks will also involve replacing a space-to-ground antenna
The second spacewalk on August 13 will see Menon and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir replacing a Space-to-Ground antenna on the orbital complex.
This is a critical communication system used by NASA to transmit data and high-speed communication between the Mission Control Centre in Houston and the space station.
The final spacewalk on August 25 will involve connecting power channel cables and data relay systems for ongoing maintenance, including preparations for future deorbit of the space station.
Additional tasks
Menon had earlier shared views of Starbase from orbit
Along with the cable connections, the astronauts will also replace a navigational aid used for spacecraft docking on the Harmony module's forward port. This is part of their ongoing maintenance work.
Menon had earlier shared views of Starbase, SpaceX's launch site in South Texas, from space through photographs clicked from orbit.