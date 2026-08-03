NASA astronaut Anil Menon shares crater lake photos from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Anil Menon snapped and shared stunning photos of Oregon's Crater Lake and the smoke from nearby wildfires, all from 402km above Earth on the International Space Station.
He described the lake's "deep blue caldera" and Wizard Island, which stood out against the smoke drifting across Oregon.
Anil Menon thanks firefighters and aircrews
Menon, who used to work as a flight surgeon near Crater Lake, said witnessing the fires from space felt heartbreaking.
He showed support for families affected by the blazes and thanked firefighters and aircrews for their nonstop efforts.
His images highlight just how massive these wildfires are, and how much they impact both people and landscapes.