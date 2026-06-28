NASA astronaut Don Pettit shares 8 2nd orbital sunset time-lapse
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit just dropped a time-lapse video of a sunset as seen from orbit, and it's wild how fast night falls up there.
Thanks to the spacecraft's speed, day turns to night in just 8 seconds!
Pettit also shared that astronauts get to watch 16 sunsets every single day, which is pretty mind-blowing.
Don Pettit explains camera dynamic range
Pettit explained, "Time-lapses through the transition can be challenging as the exposure overwhelms the camera's dynamic range."
Basically, all that dramatic light and dark makes it tough for cameras to keep up.
His post gives us a rare peek at what it's like trying to capture these fleeting moments above Earth.