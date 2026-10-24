NASA astronaut Don Pettit shares fisheye photo of Earth's auroras
Technology
NASA astronaut Don Pettit just dropped a jaw-dropping shot of Earth's auroras, captured with a fisheye lens from space.
The lens turns the planet into a glowing green sphere and makes the sweeping auroras look even more epic, with the Soyuz spacecraft photobombing in the corner.
Pettit praises fisheye lenses, viewers applaud
Pettit says fisheye lenses give space photos a fresh twist by showing off natural wonders like auroras in one dramatic frame.
People online are loving it, calling it "So awesome!" and saying "Fisheye really sells the scale."
As a third user added, "The distortion works so well here," showing how this creative angle is giving everyone a new way to appreciate Earth's beauty.