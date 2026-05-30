NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shares ISS time-lapse of Nile, lightning
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped a gorgeous time-lapse from the International Space Station (ISS), showing off lightning storms and the glowing path of the Nile River cutting through Africa's darkness.
She described it as "It's a perfect illustration of the vitality of our planet's water sources and how our human cultures have developed along them," a reminder of how closely life is tied to these rivers.
Video highlights human life around water
The video kicks off with bursts of lightning lighting up clouds as the ISS glides over Africa, then follows the bright shimmer of the Nile all the way to Cairo and its delta.
Along with highlighting human life around water, Meir's view also captures Earth's wild weather systems; those quick flashes against deep space really make you see our planet in a new way.