NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shares Lyrid meteor photos from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just shared some incredible shots of the Lyrid meteor shower, snapped right from the International Space Station.
The Lyrids light up the Northern Hemisphere every April, but seeing them from orbit gives a whole new perspective, mixing natural beauty with a bit of space-age tech.
Jessica Meir offers Lyrid viewing tips
Meir used a three-second exposure to catch both city lights streaking across Earth and a meteor flashing below the horizon.
She mentioned, The Lyrids peak between April 21 and 22: look toward the constellation Lyra in the eastern sky.
She also encouraged everyone to try spotting the ISS itself while watching for shooting stars this week.