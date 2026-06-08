NASA astronaut Meir shares southern lights time-lapse from SpaceX Dragon
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped a breathtaking time-lapse of the Southern Lights, shared on June 7, 2026 from a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
The video shows bright green bands swirling beneath her as she orbits Earth.
Meir described the moment as "As opposed to the previous aurora I've seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show," sharing how moved she felt watching this natural light show from space.
NOAA: M1.8 flare sent CME
This epic display happened thanks to an M1.8-class solar flare spotted by NOAA on June 6. The flare sent out a coronal mass ejection (CME), with particles expected to hit Earth around June 8, contributing to auroral activity.
When these charged particles hit Earth's magnetic field, especially near the poles, they light up the sky in colorful displays.