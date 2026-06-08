NASA astronaut Meir shares southern lights time-lapse from SpaceX Dragon Technology Jun 08, 2026

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped a breathtaking time-lapse of the Southern Lights, shared on June 7, 2026 from a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The video shows bright green bands swirling beneath her as she orbits Earth.

Meir described the moment as "As opposed to the previous aurora I've seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show," sharing how moved she felt watching this natural light show from space.