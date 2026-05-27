NASA astronaut Mike Fincke regains speech after brief ISS episode
Technology
NASA astronaut Mike Fincke had a sudden medical episode on the International Space Station.
He briefly lost his ability to speak during dinner after getting ready for a spacewalk.
His crewmates quickly called doctors on Earth, and thankfully, he was back to normal within 20 minutes.
NASA investigates weightlessness, organ chip studies
NASA is still figuring out what caused the incident, with possible factors like weightlessness under review.
The event is a reminder of how important good health care is for astronauts, especially as missions get longer.
Researchers are now using "organ chips" to study how space affects our bodies and help keep future crews safe.