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NASA astronaut shares breathtaking 'Earthset' video captured on iPhone
The video was captured on an iPhone 17 Pro Max

NASA astronaut shares breathtaking 'Earthset' video captured on iPhone

By Mudit Dube
Apr 21, 2026
01:05 pm
What's the story

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman has shared a breathtaking "Earthset" video from the Artemis II mission, captured on an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The clip, shared on X, shows the Moon's horizon as the crew flew past it with Earth peeking around its edge. The term "Earthset" describes the moment when our planet gradually disappears from view.

Video details

Wiseman explained why he used an iPhone

Wiseman recorded the video through the docking hatch window, despite a limited view. He said he "couldn't resist a cell phone video of Earthset," explaining that the iPhone was just the right size for this task. The video was shot "with 8x zoom which is quite comparable to the view of the human eye." One crew member was using their window for photography with a Nikon DSLR and 400mm lens.

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Take a look at the video

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Visual contrast

Video shows Earth disappearing from view

The video shows a stark contrast between the dark space, bright colors of Earth, and gray surface of the Moon. It takes about eight seconds for a small part of our blue-and-white planet to appear. Over 20 seconds, it slowly fades away from view, completing an "Earthset."

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Mission details

NASA approved the iPhone for space travel after tests

Before the mission, NASA had approved the iPhone 17 Pro Max for space travel after rigorous safety tests. Although it was allowed to be used in space, connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth was off-limits. The device served mainly as a camera for capturing special moments during the flight. This video is just one example of how Apple has been promoted throughout the Artemis II mission.

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