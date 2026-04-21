NASA astronaut shares breathtaking 'Earthset' video captured on iPhone

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman has shared a breathtaking "Earthset" video from the Artemis II mission, captured on an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The clip, shared on X, shows the Moon's horizon as the crew flew past it with Earth peeking around its edge. The term "Earthset" describes the moment when our planet gradually disappears from view.

Video details Wiseman explained why he used an iPhone Wiseman recorded the video through the docking hatch window, despite a limited view. He said he "couldn't resist a cell phone video of Earthset," explaining that the iPhone was just the right size for this task. The video was shot "with 8x zoom which is quite comparable to the view of the human eye." One crew member was using their window for photography with a Nikon DSLR and 400mm lens.

Twitter Post Take a look at the video Only one chance in this lifetime…



Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset. You can hear the shutter on the Nikon as @Astro_Christina is hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those… pic.twitter.com/8aWnaFJ69c — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 19, 2026

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Visual contrast Video shows Earth disappearing from view The video shows a stark contrast between the dark space, bright colors of Earth, and gray surface of the Moon. It takes about eight seconds for a small part of our blue-and-white planet to appear. Over 20 seconds, it slowly fades away from view, completing an "Earthset."

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