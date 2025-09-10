Next Article
NASA astronaut shares breathtaking video of moon setting over Earth
NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, who captured a jaw-dropping video from the International Space Station, posted it on X.
The clip shows how Earth's atmosphere bends and scatters light, creating wild colors and wavy distortions as the moon sets.
Cardman called capturing this moment her "white whale," since it took careful timing, focus, and a steady hand with a lens during each orbit's short window.
She even wondered if temperature inversions caused some of the ripples in the video—and invited viewers to share their own thoughts on what they saw.