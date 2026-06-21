NASA astronaut Sophie Adenot shares vivid aurora photos from ISS
Technology
NASA astronaut Sophie Adenot just dropped some incredible photos of a super-bright aurora she spotted from the International Space Station.
She called it "absolutely spectacular," with vivid green colors lighting up both the ISS and way brighter than anything the crew had seen before.
ISS crew rushed to view aurora
Adenot said, "The brightness of the aurora was off the charts." Snapping pictures was both tricky and rewarding.
The whole team rushed to grab window spots for a glimpse, totally captivated by this wild light show.
Her photos offer a rare look at Earth's natural beauty from orbit, showing the green glow dancing beneath their feet.