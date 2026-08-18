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Home / News / Technology News / Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon harvests kale, wasabi mustard on ISS
Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon harvests kale, wasabi mustard on ISS
The veggies were grown over a month

Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon harvests kale, wasabi mustard on ISS

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 18, 2026
08:00 pm
What's the story

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has taken on the role of a space farmer. In a recent video from the International Space Station (ISS), he and his colleague Jessica Meir can be seen harvesting and cooking fresh kale and wasabi mustard greens. The vegetables were grown over a month as part of NASA's efforts to create sustainable food production systems for deep-space missions.

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Take a look at the clip

Culinary adventure

Meal possibly the best on ISS

The video, titled "Chez ISS, Cooking on Space Station with Jessica and Anil," shows a true "farm-to-table" experience in orbit.

After harvesting several leaves from their space-grown crops, the duo cooked a meal that Menon said was possibly the best food they had ever prepared on the station.

The harvest was made possible by NASA's Veggie plant growth system, which studies how crops can be grown in microgravity conditions.

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Nutritional benefits

Fresh veggies boost morale, nutrition

The successful growth of kale and wasabi mustard shows how astronauts can enhance their packaged food with fresh produce.

This not only improves nutrition but also boosts morale during long missions.

Fresh vegetables are a source of essential vitamins and antioxidants that can deteriorate in stored food over time.

Space agriculture is an increasingly vital area of research as agencies gear up for potential months- or years-long missions away from Earth.

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Appreciation

Veggie team's guidance appreciated

In the video, Menon thanked the NASA Veggie team for their guidance through the growth process.

He said their simple skills could help provide food for future space travel.

The successful cultivation of these crops in space is a significant step toward reducing dependence on supply missions and ensuring astronauts' physical and mental well-being during long-duration missions.

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