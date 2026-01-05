NASA astronauts are gearing up for 2 ISS spacewalks this January
NASA's got two big spacewalks lined up outside the International Space Station on January 8 and 15, 2026.
Astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman will kick things off by upgrading solar power systems—Cardman's making her debut, while Fincke is tying NASA's record with his 10th walk.
What's happening during the spacewalks?
The first walk focuses on getting the station ready for new roll-out solar arrays.
The second, on January 15, is all about swapping out a high-def camera, adding a reflector for navigation, and moving some hardware around.
NASA hasn't announced who'll suit up for that one yet.
How to catch it live
Want to watch? NASA will stream a live briefing from Johnson Space Center on Wednesday at 12:30am IST.
The actual spacewalk times are coming soon—just keep an eye on NASA's official channels to tune in.