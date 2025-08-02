NASA astronaut's Crew-11 mission launch pad celebration had Assamese touch

For Mike and Renita, this is a moment of pride

This wasn't just about space—it was also about heritage. Fincke has even taken a gamosa (an Assamese symbol) into space before.

Renita's dad, Rupesh Saikia, was one of the first Assamese immigrants to the US and helped build a supportive community there.

For Mike and Renita, sharing their traditions at such a big moment shows how much they value where they come from—and how far those roots can reach.