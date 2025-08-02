NASA astronaut's Crew-11 mission launch pad celebration had Assamese touch
NASA's Crew-11 mission finally launched from Kennedy Space Center after a weather delay, sending astronaut Mike Fincke on a six- to eight-month journey.
The liftoff was extra special for his wife, Renita Saikia (Jhuma), and their families, who brought Assamese culture right to the launch pad—think colorful mekhela chadors and the joyful sound of uruli echoing in celebration.
For Mike and Renita, this is a moment of pride
This wasn't just about space—it was also about heritage. Fincke has even taken a gamosa (an Assamese symbol) into space before.
Renita's dad, Rupesh Saikia, was one of the first Assamese immigrants to the US and helped build a supportive community there.
For Mike and Renita, sharing their traditions at such a big moment shows how much they value where they come from—and how far those roots can reach.