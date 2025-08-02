Next Article
Skechers's new sneakers let you track your kid's location
Skechers just dropped Find My Skechers, a new sneaker line for kids with a hidden spot under the sole to stash an Apple AirTag.
This means parents can keep tabs on their child's location using the Find My app—handy if shoes (or kids) tend to wander off.
The sneakers look totally normal, so nothing gives away the secret tech inside.
Skechers is pitching these as a way for parents to "know where your kid's shoes are at all times," which sounds pretty reassuring.
But not everyone's sold—there are some concerns about privacy since AirTags have been misused before.
Apple keeps updating AirTag safety features, but it's still sparking conversations about how much tracking is too much, especially for families and kids.