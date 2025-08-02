Skechers's new sneakers let you track your kid's location

Skechers touts the shoes as a way to keep tabs

Skechers is pitching these as a way for parents to "know where your kid's shoes are at all times," which sounds pretty reassuring.

But not everyone's sold—there are some concerns about privacy since AirTags have been misused before.

Apple keeps updating AirTag safety features, but it's still sparking conversations about how much tracking is too much, especially for families and kids.