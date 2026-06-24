NASA astronauts Meir and Williams to repair Canadarm2 wrist joint
NASA's Jessica Meir and Chris Williams are gearing up for a big task on June 30, 2026: they will head outside the International Space Station to fix Canadarm2, the station's trusty robotic arm that has been helping out for more than 25 years.
The mission is all about swapping out a broken wrist joint that could not be fixed remotely, keeping things running smoothly up in orbit.
Spacewalk set for 7:35am EDT
The spacewalk kicks off at 7:35am EDT and should last about seven hours.
Meir and Williams have been preparing with spacesuit tests, practicing every step using cool 3-D animations, and making sure their SAFER jet packs are set for emergencies.
While they get ready, other crew members are busy preparing CubeSats for launch and pushing forward with science experiments, just another day aboard the ISS.