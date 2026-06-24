NASA astronauts Meir and Williams to repair Canadarm2 wrist joint

Spacewalk set for 7:35am EDT

The spacewalk kicks off at 7:35am EDT and should last about seven hours.

Meir and Williams have been preparing with spacesuit tests, practicing every step using cool 3-D animations, and making sure their SAFER jet packs are set for emergencies.

While they get ready, other crew members are busy preparing CubeSats for launch and pushing forward with science experiments, just another day aboard the ISS.