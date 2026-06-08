Prada teams up with Axiom Space to create inner spacesuit layer

NASA astronauts to wear Prada for their upcoming moon mission

By Akash Pandey 09:30 am Jun 08, 202609:30 am

What's the story

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has teamed up with Axiom Space to create a next-generation lunar spacesuit layer for NASA's upcoming Artemis IV moon landing mission, targeted for early 2028. It is the first collaboration of its kind in which a high-end fashion brand has directly participated in spacesuit development. The new inner layer garment will be worn by astronauts during their first lunar surface exploration in over five decades.