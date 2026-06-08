NASA astronauts to wear Prada for their upcoming moon mission
What's the story
Italian luxury fashion house Prada has teamed up with Axiom Space to create a next-generation lunar spacesuit layer for NASA's upcoming Artemis IV moon landing mission, targeted for early 2028. It is the first collaboration of its kind in which a high-end fashion brand has directly participated in spacesuit development. The new inner layer garment will be worn by astronauts during their first lunar surface exploration in over five decades.
Design innovation
It is designed to be worn underneath outer protective shell
The Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG) is designed to be worn underneath the suit's outer protective AxEMU shell. It features ventilation tubes knitted into the garment, and a cold-water cooling network that pumps cold water through a network of tubes over major muscle groups to draw heat away from the body and release it into space. The LCVG also has a backup cooling system for added safety.
Collaboration details
Garment is thermally regulating and comfortable enough for spacewalks
Prada's contribution to the LCVG includes its expertise in advanced 3D modeling, high-tech knitting, and specialized fabrics. The garment is thermally regulating and comfortable enough for spacewalks lasting up to eight hours. It also features a separate ventilation system that continuously circulates oxygen across the astronaut's face, removing exhaled carbon dioxide for filtering and reuse in a life-support system.
Future prospects
'Excited to continue collaboration with Axiom': Prada's chief marketing officer
Prada Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability Lorenzo Bertelli expressed pride in the collaboration with Axiom Space, highlighting their unique combination of pioneering expertise and know-how in design, patternmaking, and advanced materials. He said they are excited to continue this collaboration with Axiom Space, pushing boundaries together as humanity prepares for its return to the lunar surface.