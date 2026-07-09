NASA builds Habitable Worlds Observatory to be serviced by robots Technology Jul 09, 2026

NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), launching in the 2040s, is designed to search for Earthlike planets and signs of alien life.

Since it will be parked about 1 million miles from Earth at Lagrange Point 2, sending astronauts for repairs is not really an option, so NASA is building it to be serviced by robots instead.