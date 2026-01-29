NASA bumps up SpaceX Crew-12 launch to February 11

NASA just moved the SpaceX Crew-12 launch four days earlier, now set for February 11. The change follows a Jan. 14 medical evacuation that left three crew aboard the station; NASA has cited coordination with Artemis II and spacecraft readiness in advancing the launch date.

Quarantine time for astronauts The Crew-12 team starts a two-week quarantine on January 28 at Johnson Space Center—pretty standard stuff to make sure everyone stays healthy before heading to space.

They'll then travel to Kennedy Space Center on February 6 to get ready for liftoff.

International crew, big goals This mission's crew is a mix: NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway (first flight for him!), ESA's Sophie Adenot (also her first), and Russia's Andrey Fedyaev.

They'll ride aboard Crew Dragon "Grace" and work on experiments that could help us get humans back to the Moon—and eventually Mars.