NASA clears Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope for KSC shipment
Technology
NASA just wrapped up the final check on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, clearing it for shipment to Kennedy Space Center. Launch could happen as early as August 30, 2026.
The main focus was its giant 7.9-foot mirror: Engineers made sure it's perfectly aligned and spotless after testing.
Optics team confirms mirror alignment
The team ran a shake test to mimic launch conditions and used a high-resolution camera equipped with a very powerful zoom lens to inspect the mirror and confirm its alignment and path.
Everything passed with top marks. Bente Eegholm, who leads the optics team, shared that "The mirror passed with flying colors, keeping the mission on track for an early September launch."
Next stop: helping us see farther into the universe than ever before.