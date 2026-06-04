NASA clears Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope for KSC shipment

Optics team confirms mirror alignment

The team ran a shake test to mimic launch conditions and used a high-resolution camera equipped with a very powerful zoom lens to inspect the mirror and confirm its alignment and path.

Everything passed with top marks. Bente Eegholm, who leads the optics team, shared that "The mirror passed with flying colors, keeping the mission on track for an early September launch."

Next stop: helping us see farther into the universe than ever before.