NASA completes 1st astronaut medical evacuation in over 6 decades

While aboard the ISS, Meir took part in four spacewalks, while Adenot ventured outside three times for maintenance and upgrades.

Their return was pushed back three weeks due to capsule issues, but now they're looking forward to family time and some earthly comforts.

The ISS keeps buzzing with international teamwork, right now it's home to seven astronauts from the US Russia, and Canada, and since 2000 has hosted 298 visitors from 26 countries.